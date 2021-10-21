Reba McEntire’s ‘Fried Green Tomatoes’ Television Series Is Dead

Reba McEntire won't be starring in a television remake of Fried Green Tomatoes after all. The singer and actor shares that the series is dead after the television network passed on it.

"It was a great idea, it had a great script written for it. That’s showbiz," she shares as a guest on Taste of Country Nights, On Demand.

NBC was the show's network partner and reports from October 2020 indicated it was a done deal. McEntire suggests that that was never the case.

"It just kinda went away, unfortunately," the "Does He Love You" singer tells Evan Paul. "We were right in there in the running and they passed on it." Listen to that full, interview below, or on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

After reflecting on how one needs to have thick skin to pursue show business, McEntire reveals that she has moved on to a new project — or new projects. A Lifetime Christmas movie called Christmas in Tune has finished production and is slated to premiere this holiday season. She's helped stimulate rumors of a Reba reunion by continually expressing interest. That sitcom aired from 2001 to 2007 on the WB network and the CW Network.

“What I’ve learned from Fried Green Tomatoes is you’d better have lots of balls in the air and plates spinning, because you never know which one is going to go through," McEntire says. "Yeah, we’re working on a lot of different projects. Hopefully, fingers crossed, one of them will go through."

McEntire spoke with Taste of Country Nights one day after it was announced she would not return as host of the CMA Awards. There was no sadness or nostalgia in her voice as she talked about what qualities the new host — we now know that's Luke Bryan — will need. If another hosting gig should become available, it sounds like she'd certainly be willing.

“I do love doing awards shows. They’re a lot of fun and exciting. It’s adrenaline-flowing," the 66-year-old McEntire says.

Earlier this month, McEntire released her Revised Remixed Revisted box set, which finds her re-approaching many of her biggest hits, including "Does He Love You" as a duet with Dolly Parton.