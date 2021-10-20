The Best Farmers Market in the Cowboy State is in Southeast Wyoming
Farmers markets are some great places for anyone to shop for the best seasonal produce and in some places throughout the country, this time of the year can definitely be their time to shine given that it's prime for picking pumpkins and also getting that squash that can be used to make soups and other sides. So where in Wyoming would you say you can go for the best farmers market in the state? It's a lot closer than you might think.
Recently the popular food publication, 'Eat This, Not That' named the best farmers markets in each state. Not only did these spots get considered for their quality of supply, but also how great they are at serving their community. 'Eat This, Not That' named the Downtown Laramie Farmers Market the best farmers market in Wyoming.
As you can see, the publication had a variety of great things to say about the Laramie Farmers Market:
Dozens of vendors from Wyoming and even some from neighboring Colorado sell fresh fruits, veggies, artisan breads, seasonal salsas, and more at the Downtown Laramie Farmers Market in Laramie. The market also sells seasonal cocktails, local art, and to-go meals. Live music sets the soundtrack.
"A great market; variety of fresh produce and unique items from jams, honey, bread, jewelry and more. Food choices are varied and all good," a Google reviewer wrote.
Congrats to the Laramie Farmers Market for being selected with the acclaim! The Downtown Laramie Farmers Market was open from June 25th through September 24th on Fridays in 2021. But you now have plenty of reasons for why it'll be the place to be in 2022.
