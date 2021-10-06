With five weeks to go before the 2021 CMA Awards, country music fans still don't know who will be hosting the Country Music Association's annual awards show this year. However, Billboard has confirmed, it won't be veteran country music awards show host Reba McEntire.

The publication reports that McEntire shared in a recent interview that she would not be hosting the 2021 CMA Awards, after two years as a co-host, "to my knowledge." The outlet also confirmed with the CMA that McEntire has not been asked to host or co-host the awards show this year.

McEntire co-hosted both the 2019 and 2020 CMA Awards, with Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton and with Darius Rucker, respectively (she also hosted or co-hosted the CMAs three times in the early 1990s). Any of those three artists could certainly helm the 2021 CMAs, though Underwood pretty well shut the door on hosting or co-hosting the show when she announced she was stepping down as co-host after a dozen years in late 2019.

It's also possible that the CMA could ask Underwood's co-host of 11 years, Brad Paisley, to come back for another show, though after two years of transition from Paisley and Underwood's lengthy tenure, it's more likely that a completely new host or co-hosts will be running the show on Nov. 10. The CMA tells Billboard that they'll announce the 2021 CMA Awards host — the story specifically mentions only a singular host — "in a few weeks."

The 2021 CMA Awards will take place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and air live on ABC at 8PM ET. Per a Wednesday morning (Oct. 6) email from the CMA, a "limited number" of tickets for the show will be available to the general public; however, all ticketed attendees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear a facemask.

Neither a list of performers nor a list of presenters for the 2021 CMA Awards has been shared yet either. That CMA email says those details, too, will come "in the coming weeks."