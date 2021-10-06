Cheyenne NWS: Coming Soon, Colder Temps, Precipitation

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is again warning about a big change in the weather for southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle next week.

The agency posted this statement on its website this morning:

Good morning folks! We have some cooler temperatures and precipitation on the way over the next week. There is still a good amount of uncertainty with the Tuesday-Wednesday cold front, so stay tuned as we get closer to the date for potential impacts! As always, for the most up-to-date forecast, refer to weather.gov/cys.

WYOMING PROUD: The 5 Most Awesome Things Wyoming Gave The World