Reba McEntire is one of the biggest country music stars of her generation, and she has lived the high life that goes along with it. Pictures of her incredible real estate holdings over the years reveal some jaw-dropping properties fit for a country music queen.

The country music superstar and television personality lived for years in a spectacular Southern manor home outside of Nashville, which she later sold after her divorce from Narvel Blackstock in 2015. The waterfront mansion is so stunning that it's since been converted into an upscale events space.

The singer also owned an enormous mansion in one of the most expensive and exclusive areas in Beverly Hills. Her jaw-dropping California estate was extravagant even by the standards of celebrity homes.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside Reba McEntire's palatial real estate holdings in Tennessee and California.

Her Southern Manor Home

McEntire was living large at Starstruck Farm, a 13,000-square-foot stately manor home on 83 acres in Lebanon, Tenn. The house sold in 2017 for $5 million to a businessman who has turned it into an extravagant events venue called the Estate at Cherokee Dock.

The property boasts seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, home theater, wine room, eight-car garage, pool, guest house, barn and more top-dollar luxuries. All seven bedrooms have been decorated to pay tribute to some of country music's all-time biggest stars.

See Inside Reba McEntire's Spectacular Southern Manor:

Her Spectacular California Mansion

McEntire also owned a mind-boggling $22 million estate in California. The 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 9,242-square-foot mansion in the upper-crust Beverly Park neighborhood in Beverly Hills features a multi-story entry hall leading to a formal living room. There is an oversized kitchen, a formal dining room, a wine cellar, office and maid's room.

The master suite includes its own fireplace and raised ceilings that continue into the master bathroom. The exterior of the estate offers a Grecian-style swimming pool with a reflection pond, tennis courts and an outdoor pavilion that includes an outdoor kitchen, a dining area, a living room and a pool table. There is also a separate guest house on the property.