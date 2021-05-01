NWS Forecasts Warmer Than Normal May For SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming can expect a somewhat warmer than normal month of May.

The agency posted this article on its website:

''Above--average temperatures are favored for the month of May in southeastern Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle. You may ask “What's our average temperature trend for May?” Well, usually areas of southeastern Wyoming trend in the mid-60s and areas of the western Nebraska Panhandle trend in the lower 70s. Normal precipitation is possible across the region this month ranging from 2-3 inches. This weekend our high temperatures will range above normal from the upper 70s to lower 80s. Normal precipitation is possible across the region this month ranging from 2-3 inches.''