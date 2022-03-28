Reba McEntire was tastefully glamorous on the red carpet ceremony before the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night (March 27), and she had a very special guest posing for pictures beside her: Her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn.

The pair walked the carpet before the show, chatting with friends and holding hands as they smiled for the camera.

The country star wore a glittering, floor-length green gown with an asymmetrical neckline, while Linn rocked a svelte black suit and black and white polka dot pocket square. Before the show, McEntire teased her look by describing it as "razzle dazzle," saying that Dolce & Gabbana were outfitting her for the evening and that the designers had flown in the fabric from Milan especially for her.

"Swatches and sketches, and we're, like, picking it out, and feeling the fabric, and then last night we had the first fitting and it was a little overwhelming,"she detailed before the show. "They flew in from Milan! We've never had this kind of treatment before. So it's like, 'Wow, this is how they do it for the Oscars.'"

McEntire was attending the Oscars both as a performer and a nominee. Her song, "Somehow You Do," from the movie Four Good Days, was nominated for Best Original Song. Later on, for her performance, McEntire would switch out her red carpet gown for her second of two Dolce & Gabbana looks for the evening, donning a long-sleeved black gown embellished with a silver belt buckle.

"Somehow You Do" was written by Diane Warren, who earned the 13th Oscars nomination of her career at Sunday night's ceremony (the song ultimately lost to Billie Eilish and Finneas' "No Time to Die.")

McEntire and Warren have strong musical history together; Warren wrote "I'll Be," McEntire's hit from 2000, and "What If," from 1997. In one photo from the 2022 Oscars red carpet, Warren joined McEntire and Linn for a group shot.