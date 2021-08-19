Ree Drummond Dropped Her Son Off at College, and Of Course His Kitchen Is Stacked!

Ree Drummond's son Bryce has a dorm room to envy as he begins his freshman year at the University of North Texas this fall. The Pioneer Woman star dropped her oldest boy off at school recently and shared a message that was more practical than it was emotional.

"I love you, my son!" Drummond writes at the end of a caption describing how they got there. Bryce graduated high school in December, one semester early after completing college classes to satisfy his high school requirements. The rush was so he could go begin his football career at UNT, where he'll play quarterback.

"He was a little boy yesterday," Drummond wrote at her blog late last year. "This has snuck up on me and I'm not ready. I mean, I am ready. But I'm not. But I am. But I'm not."

"2 trips 2 hours apart to 2 different Walmart locations plus 2 hours of organizing and 2 iced coffees was all it took to get Bryce’s kitchen all set up and stocked yesterday," she shares.

"(Oh, and a 500 mile drive to Texas and back.) I guess it’s that important to me for my child to be able to make an egg."

If all Bryce is cooking is eggs, that would be quite a disappointment. As the son of one of television's most popular kitchen expert's, he should be making meat pies, chowders and lasagnas for the team!

Also playing football this fall is Drummond's foster son Jamar, who graduated in May. He will play for the University of Central Oklahoma. Drummond's oldest daughter Alex left the house for good this year, as well, as she got married in May.

