Ree Drummond's daughter Alex married Mauricio Scott on May 1, and while the couple have been generous with photos on Instagram, fans have had to wait for all of the details. With this Saturday's (June 26) The Pioneer Woman: Ranch Wedding special on the Food Network, the wait ends.

The 11AM premiere of the wedding episode shows everything that led to the couple's big day, plus all of the highs and lows that come with holding a ceremony and reception on a plot of family land that has no running water or electricity. Needless to say, there were challenges.

Here is everything we know about Mauricio and Alex Scott and their ranch wedding:

The Couple

Alex and Mauricio met while studying together at Texas A&M University. He has an engineering degree, but both spend time on television together during tapings of The Pioneer Woman. They've been together since their freshman year, but for a long time Mauricio was only referred to as Alex's "friend." That changed in Aug. 2020 when he proposed.

The Wedding Dress

We had to do some digging to learn that Alex chose a Monique Lhuillier wedding gown fairly quickly. In fact, it was just the fourth dress she tried on during a visit to Warren Barrón in Dallas.

The Party

Despite a few issues during setup (see the above video), the wedding reception was beautiful and heartfelt. A emotional father/daughter dance led to a meaningful mother/son dance. More on that in a moment, because the real show-stopper was Alex's floral arrangements. It looked like a wild garden under a white tent! Wisteria, cherry blossoms and jasmine hung overhead, while hydrangeas, ivy and delphinium were found near the band's stage. Oklahoma florist George Catechis documented what it took at the Pioneer Woman website (weeks of setup, a few refrigerated trucks and more), revealing that the bride visioned pinks and blues.

Elsewhere, guests found ranunculus, peonies, roses, tulips, sweet pa and muscari. No one has yet spilled how much this display cost.

Before the reception, there was a cocktail hour with more flowers. Dinner was catered by Ree Drummond's staff at the Merc, of course, and the cake came from Amy Cakes in Norman, Okla., (per PopCulture). More food followed the official reception: All of the guests were invited to pizza at P-Town Pizza for an afterparty.

The Drama

You may have heard, but father Ladd Drummond had something of an accident a few months before the wedding, when he broke his neck in a head-on car crash. As a result, he was forced to wear a neck brace prior to the wedding, though he did manage to take it off to walk his daughter down the aisle, and then he removed it again to dance with her. The couple chose Brooks & Dunn's "Cowgirls Don't Cry" for their magical moment.

Finally, the Music

Alex and Mauricio didn't go traditional for their wedding music — singer Travis Linville sang "Behold" as Alex walked down the aisle — but they did with the vows. Their first dance was to "Beyond" by Leon Bridges and the band mostly played the couple's favorite songs. One more country moment came when Mauricio and his mother danced to "Through the Years" by Kenny Rogers.

After the wedding, the happy couple honeymooned in the Maldives.