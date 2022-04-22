The weather is starting to feel much more relatively seasonal for the most part and with that being said, that means with Wyoming being such a hub for tourism, the tourists are starting to come out of the woodwork. And one of the most popular and beloved national parks is a magnet for tourism, so it's important that should you become one of them, don't be an idiot.

If you are a fan of the show 'The Office', you might remember that Dwight Schrute said some great words of wisdom once upon a time...

The important quote to remember is: "When I am about to do something, I think, 'Would an idiot do that?' And if they would, I do not do that thing."

The reason for this life lesson from one of the greatest shows of all time is because now that the weather is warmer and there are more tourists out, the warmer weather means there are more animals out and about. For instance, grizzly bears are out of hibernation. And they are not a force to be reckon with. So basically you want to make sure you keep your distance from them and all animals instead of trying to get that up close photo for the 'Gram' or TikTok.

A perfect case in point is this video, as Unofficial Networks put it, 'don't be like these people'...

Those humans are a little too close for comfort in this situation. The animals at Yellowstone National Park are living their lives and can be dangerous. While it's awesome to see them, please do so at a distance. Don't get too close when that animal can certainly do physical harm to you, or worse.

Also, how did I get through this article with mentioning Dwight Schrute and bears, but not mention them in the same sentence? Oh wait, I just did.

Be safe out there during the tourism months wherever you go, Wyoming! And remember Dwight Schrute's advice: "Don't be an idiot!" It could change your life.

DUMB: 10 Absolute WORST Tourist Incidents at Yellowstone National Park

Top 25 Wild Mammals That Call Wyoming Home Wyoming is home to well over 100 mammal species.

- Top 25 Wild Mammals That Call Wyoming Home

Most Beautiful Wyoming Place on Earth?