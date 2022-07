It seems like it was so long ago despite being just last summer. But Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021 had some great luck of experiencing some great shows for ten days while they played for record crowds. Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Maren Morris, among others had already graced the stage at Frontier Nights and Blake Shelton had the task of playing the final concert of the week and he certainly did not disappoint.

The country superstar was in full-on entertainment mode, not only flashing his singing and guitar playing abilities throughout the night but also brought plenty of charm for the sold-out audience. And as speculated, he brought his wife, Gwen Stefani for not only a couple of duets from the newlywed couple but also a solo performance from Gwen that had people at the festival saying, 'she received the biggest cheers of the entire festival'.

Blake played many of his classics from his arsenal of hits. So let's check out some of the highlights...

Blake Shelton at CFD with Gwen Stefani

It was definitely a night to remember at Cheyenne Frontier Days and what a way to close out the concerts! Could we have a similar feeling after the shows end this weekend? Be sure to savor all the moments of the festival that are left before it all ends after the weekend. We have just a few nights remaining before CFD wraps up! Make the most of it while you can!

