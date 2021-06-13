REMINDER: Never Leave Dogs In A Hot Car

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

This time of year we find ourselves adjusting our thinking from the cold and cooler temps of winter and spring. It's hot, and we don't want to leave our dogs in the car. This time of year we find ourselves adjusting our thinking from the cold and cooler temps of winter and spring. It's hot, and we don't want to leave our dogs in the car.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world

There are many reasons not to leave your dogs in a hot car this time of year. This big one is that they can die. But there are other reasons not to leave your animals in a hot car, even if you're only going to be away for 15 minutes.

Cars Get Hot - Fast - If the temperature is 75 outside, it can be 110 degrees inside the car. Cracking the windows does not help.

- If the temperature is 75 outside, it can be 110 degrees inside the car. Cracking the windows does not help. They can suffer brain damage - If hot temperatures can cook an egg, what do you think it does to a dog's brain? Experts say that it can cause swelling in their head and may not be able to recover

- If hot temperatures can cook an egg, what do you think it does to a dog's brain? Experts say that it can cause swelling in their head and may not be able to recover Blood Pressure - When it's too hot, the blood vessels in the dog begin to dilate. This means the heart works harder trying to get blood to the dilated vessels. Then the blood pressure drops.

- When it's too hot, the blood vessels in the dog begin to dilate. This means the heart works harder trying to get blood to the dilated vessels. Then the blood pressure drops. Damaged Bodily Organs - The kidneys can be affected in the worst ways. The kidney cells can suffer, what is called, thermal damage. Small blood clots can begin to form which causes more kidney damage and can clot in the brain as well.

- The kidneys can be affected in the worst ways. The kidney cells can suffer, what is called, thermal damage. Small blood clots can begin to form which causes more kidney damage and can clot in the brain as well. The Body Reaches 109 F - If the dog's body reaches 109 degrees, the results can be very sad; severe damage to the dog's body and brain. High temperature can result in irreversible brain damage, seizures, coma, and death.

It's not worth taking a chance leaving your dog in a hot car. Obviously, these are worst-case scenarios, but the results can be very real. If a dog is obese, short-nosed, or has respiratory problems, the risk is higher, according to some studies.

If you see a dog locked in a hot car, try and contact the store manager so they can page the owner. If that doesn't work, call the local police department, Laramie County Animal Control at 307-635-1453 or after hours at 307-286-5089, or 911.