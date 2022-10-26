Get Your Pup A FREE Photoshoot in Laramie
Halloween isn't only for us humans. Our furry little friends can have some fun too! Our favorite doggie daycare, Elevation Dog Daycare & Pet Resort will be hosting a free Halloween Dog Photoshoot! Or should I say... PAWtoshoot.
Get your best friend dressed up and be a model for a day!
How to get a FREE photoshoot?
It's easy! Just do these:
LAWS Donation: Paper towels, can lids, cat carriers, towels, small blankets, puppy pads, duct tape, zip ties, and cash
The Event
- Date: October 28 & 31 (Friday & Monday)
- Time: 11 AM to 4 PM
- Location: 2052 N 3rd St. (Elevation Dog Daycare & Pet Resort)
For more information, visit their website HERE or check out the event's Facebook page down below.
