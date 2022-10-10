Rep. Landon Brown Received National Leadership Honor

Landon Brown is among just 20 young leaders recognized by The Council of State Governments for bipartisan state leadership in 2022.

The CSG 20 Under 40 Leadership Award recognizes the outstanding work of 20 up-and-coming elected and appointed officials from across the country who not only exemplify strong leadership skills but have also demonstrated a true commitment to serving the citizens of their states.

“The state officials recognized this year come from diverse backgrounds, different political parties, different branches of state government, and from every region of our country, but they share a singular commitment to make a difference for those they serve. They are hard-working leaders who have demonstrated the ability to productively collaborate to achieve consensus and produce results, and their public service honors the oldest and best values of our democracy,” said David Adkins, CSG executive director/CEO.

Recipients of the 20 Under 40 Leadership Award are selected from a competitive pool of applicants from across the country and all three branches of state government.

“I am beyond honored and humbled to be not only nominated for this award but to be selected is beyond my wildest dreams.” Brown continued “I am committed to working on solutions for Wyoming and serving my constituents to the best of my ability and I am honored to be part of such a select group of leaders in America.”

Rep. Brown was recently chosen as a Marshall Memorial Fellow for Trans-Atlantic relations for the Spring 2023 cohort and also represents Wyoming on the Hunt Institute’s national working group for K-3 Literacy. He and his wife, Rachel, live in Cheyenne and have a grown daughter and son-in-law, and two grandchildren.

Award recipients will be honored by state government leaders at the 2022 CSG National Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii, in December.

