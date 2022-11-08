Your Election Day Overview for Laramie County and Wyoming Offices

Voters in Laramie County and Wyoming who have not already voted early or absentee will go to the polls today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

In Laramie County, candidates for city council, county commission, sheriff, school board, and a number of other local offices are on the ballot, although some candidates are running unopposed. Several lawmakers representing county residents in the state legislature are also on the ballot.

Some of those seats are located inside county boundaries, while others represent some residents of other counties as well. You can see a complete list of local races in which Laramie County voters will be casting ballots here.

Laramie County Vote Centers:

David R Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd

Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave

Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Dr

North Christian Church, 2015 Tranquility Rd

Laramie Co. Community College, CCI Bldg, 1400 E College Dr

Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy

Pine Bluffs Community Center, 708 Lawson St

One of the more high-profile local races is for Laramie County Sheriff, where Republican nominee Brian Kozak faces independent candidate Jeff Barnes and Democrat Jess Fresquez. The winner will replace long-time sheriff Danny Glick, who has held the office for several terms.

Glick is retiring and did not run for re-election this year.

Wyoming's five statewide elected offices are also on the ballot, but in deep-red Wyoming, the Republican candidates either are running unopposed or are heavily favored.

GOP Governor Mark Gordon is running for a second term.

He is facing Democrat Theresa Livingston and Libertarian Jared Baldes. Supporters of GOP candidate Brent Bien, who finished a distant second in the August 16 primary with about 30 percent of the vote, have asked voters to write in Bien's name in the general election.

Wyoming will also be electing a new representative in the U.S. House after Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman trounced incumbent congresswoman Liz Cheney in the August 16 Republican Primary Election. Hageman faces Democrat Lynette Grey Bull, who lost to Cheney in 2020. Constitution Party candidate Marissa Selvig and Libertarian Richard Brubaker are also on the ballot.