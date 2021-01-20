Residents Reminded to Secure Their Guns Following Recent Thefts

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is reminding gun owners to "keep track of their weapons" following two recent thefts.

Deputy Jeff Barnes says the first occurred on or about Jan. 18 following a Wyoming Highway Patrol pursuit.

"They pursued the vehicle to Road 124," said Barnes. "One individual was taken into custody. The male driver was at large."

"The next day, the owner in the 1800 block of Road 124 discovered the suspect possibly entered his barn and then entered his RV," Barnes added. "There was a loaded .22 rifle lying on the bed that the suspect took."

Barnes says the second theft took place at a business in the 2500 block of E. Fox Farm Road.

"A suspect went in there, he was caught on surveillance camera, and he took a Ruger 9mm that was inside one of the desk drawers inside the office," said Barnes.

Barnes says the gun thefts should serve as a reminder to "not leave them unattended."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app