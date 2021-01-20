Wyoming Capitol Quiet As Biden Sworn In As President

Despite national concerns about possibly violent protests at state capitols across the nation as Joe Biden was sworn in as the nation's 46th President, the Wyoming Capitol Building was the scene of nothing unusual Wednesday morning (January 20).

No protestors, violent or otherwise, were to be seen at the exact moment Biden was inaugurated. And a spokesman for the Wyoming Highway Patrol said troopers on duty at the building had neither seen nor heard anything unusual.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck was stationed at the front door of the building. He told Townsquare Media of Cheyenne short before Biden's official swearing-in that the morning so far had been completely uneventful, adding that they had no particular reason to think that would change.

The patrol is charged with providing security at the building.

In fact, aside from the fact that there were more troopers on-site than usual and that they were outfitted in bullet-proof vests, a casual visitor to the capitol might have assumed that there was nothing especially significant about January 20 as opposed to any other day.

The Wyoming wind howled and on occasional passer-by wandered through the area. But overall it appeared to be just another day at the Wyoming Capitol Building in Cheyenne. If anything, it was perhaps quieter than most.

