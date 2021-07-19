‘Restaurant: Impossible’ Looking at Cheyenne Locations to Improve

You may remember that last September, Food Network's 'Restaurant: Impossible' came to Wyoming for an episode of the show as they focused on improving The Emporium in Hawk Springs. Now, Chef Robert Irvine and his team are looking at potential spots to go to in Cheyenne.

According to Cowboy State Daily, a casting associate for 'Restaurant: Impossible' asked a question on social media in a Cheyenne community group over the weekend about potential restaurants that might be suggested as needing help with improvements. Joy Wingard, a casting associate for the show asked:

Are you a restaurant owner who can use help OR do you know one?! If so, please comment below or email me at jwingard@levitylive.com We want to give a deserving restaurant a lifeline. (Looking only for independent restaurants, not chains or franchises.)

Chef Robert Irvine is the host of 'Restaurant: Impossible', a show where he takes on the challenge of saving some of America's restaurants in just a matter of two days, all with a budget of just $10,000.

Some responses to the post on social media including locations in Cheyenne such as Luxury Diner, Diamond Horseshoe Cafe, T-Joe's Steakhouse and Saloon, and Twin Dragon.

Get our free mobile app

It was certainly a treat to see the show work wonders for The Emporium as 'Restaurant:Impossible' helped them with a remodeling. The Hawk Springs restaurant has been receiving rave reviews ever since Chef Robert Irvine and his team made their visit. Their Prime Rib has been a common topic in reviews of the joint since the visit from the show.

We'll have to see what spot Chef Robert Irvine and his team want to take on as a new project in Cheyenne. What do you think? What Cheyenne spot would you like to see 'Restaurant:Impossible' take on?

11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

- 11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

Ten Of The Oldest Saloons In Wyoming Old West history is even better with a cold beer in your hand. Join us for a bar crawl as we pay a virtual visit to the ten longest-running saloons in the Cowboy State.



Ten of the Oldest Saloons In Wyoming