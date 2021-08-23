What Did Food Network Say Wyoming’s Must-Try Food Is?

So you're in Wyoming. Whether you're a Wyomingite or just traveling through, you know the Cowboy has its rugged Western reputation for pretty much anything, which also includes food. What are you thinking you want to order? A steak? Some ribs? Maybe even some fish? None of those are even remotely close to what Food Network chose as Wyoming's 'Must-Try' food.

The Food Network recently listed '50 States of Must-Try Food', which of course listed what that was in each state. You probably would never have guessed what it picked for Wyoming. In Wyoming, our 'Must-Try' food is Fry Bread.

If you're like me, then when you read that, you're probably like, 'What? What's that?' That's definitely not anything that I'm familiar with, although maybe it's a genuine Wyoming thing and I just don't know it yet. I have only lived here for just over a year and a half so I have no clue.

Here's what the Food Network had to say about Wyoming's 'Must-Try' food:

In Lander, Deka-Guy Hee (Shoshone for "The Eating House") at Shoshone Rose Casino and Hotel gives guests a taste of the state’s American Indian heritage via Fry Bread, a popular Indian taco dish. The platter is like a taco salad, but it features housemade fry bread instead of a taco shell. The fry bread serves as a palatable landing for cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and ground taco meat.

So it seems it's a big thing up in Lander. We would have to travel about four hours to the northwest of southeast Wyoming to get our fill of Deka-Guy Hee's Fry Bread in Lander. It looks kind of something like this...

The Fry Bread Truck via Twitter

But there it is, Wyoming's 'Must-Try' food! If you guessed that, well done! In the meantime, I'm probably going to be busy seeking out a local steakhouse because now I'm hungry for steak since I mentioned it earlier.

