You know the joke that every town has every spring and summer? "The orange barrels are our state bird". Right? I know you've heard that joke. I mean, someone needs to make it open season on these birds with every street in Downtown Cheyenne covered in them. It would be funny if it wasn't so frustrating turning off a street to avoid one-lane construction zones to only be turning on another one-lane construction zone.

Well, Cheyenne DDA(Downtown Development Authority) hears you loud and clear. They want to give you an incentive to make your way Downtown this summer as they're calling this the "Summer Of Construction".

They're setting up a "sweepstakes" to encourage people to still go Downtown. I think this is a great idea. I've actually already started entering the contest every time I visit a Downtown location. Here's how it works, you go to any location in the Downtown area and you take a photo of your receipt then text it to the number they give you. So for every receipt you have, you get an entry to win a $5,000 shopping spree!

The cowboy hat on the orange barrel is a nice touch.

This is a really cool deal, I mean, hey, you could win. All you have to do is take an extra step when you're visiting a downtown location. It's super easy.

The DDA does an awesome job in turning lemons into lemonade, especially in this situation. They also do a great job giving us a reason to get out and about year-round. I can't wait to see who wins this contest.

