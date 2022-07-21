Did Anyone Notice The Orange Cones Are Gone In Cheyenne?

I can't be the only one to notice, right? It was like a getaway in the middle of the night. The once completely congested street that we take from Lincolnway to the north was covered in construction for what felt like thousands of days, is now free and clear. It was like some form of magic or sorcery where with a wave of a wand, we could cross Warren without the soothing sounds of jackhammers.

It's a Cheyenne Frontier Days Miricle! The spirit of the rodeo must have pushed its way through the town and cleared up all the construction zones so that tourists can drive the wrong way down a one-way street much easier. That brief moment of assurance that they're driving down the street the correct way, would have been completely wiped from their faces.

Obviously, I know it's predetermined. This happens every year. The zones are magically pulled up as we make it to Cheyenne Frontier Days week. I mean, they may have pushed it a little bit this year, but, hey, I don't have to feel like I'm running a road test to and from work every day now, and for that, I'm grateful.

I'm just waiting for the day after Cheyenne Frontier Days. Not because I want the festival to end. I just want to see if the cones immediately pop back up. I'm just curious if the construction worker with the magic wand is going to wave it to manifest it back into our lives again. Only time will tell.