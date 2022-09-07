Rosario Dawson Wants to Reprise ‘Daredevil’ Role on ‘Born Again’

The return of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, and his official addition to the mainstream Marvel Cinematic Universe, opens the door to adding a slew of other Marvel heroes to the MCU who previously only appeared in Marvel’s series for Netflix: Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, and The Defenders. All of these series were supposed to be set in the MCU, but in practice they only vaguely alluded to events from other movies and shows, and the characters never crossed over into outside projects — until Cox’s Matt Murdock appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Now the character is starring in a second Daredevil television series, this one for Disney+. Daredevil: Born Again will feature Cox once again squaring off with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin. As for other Marvel Netflix heroes, so far we haven’t gotten any official confirmation that they will be returning.

But at least one actor is ready for a reprise. Rosario Dawson, who appeared across multiple Marvel Netflix shows as Claire Temple — AKA the Marvel hero Night Nurse — told The Hollywood Reporter she’d be “super curious” to return.

As she put it....

You don’t even see her in that last “tell Claire to go home” moment on Luke Cage. So what is that? You know it’s terrible. So, yeah, I’d be super curious, but I’m just so stoked for everybody, though. It’s been a long time coming. I was really excited to know that all of our shows are actually part of the MCU now, with Charlie [Cox] and Vincent [D’Onofrio] coming over into these different projects now. So, yeah, 18 episodes [of Daredevil: Born Again]? I’m there! Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, they know where I am.

Dawson can next be seen in Clerks III, which premieres in theaters on September 13. She is also currently filming the first season of The Mandalorian spinoff, Star Wars: Ahsoka. I don’t know if she would even have time to appear on Born Again, but I would expect to see some other familiar faces from the Netflix Marvel-verse on that show.

