Runaway June's Naomi Cooke is officially a married woman! Over the weekend (July 10-11), the singer tied the knot with her fiancé, Martin Johnson, a musician who fronts the new wave pop-rock group Night Game as well as the mainstay emo act Boys Like Girls.

Cooke and Johnson wed in a small, outdoorsy and "summer camp-themed" wedding, according to a post on the country star's social media. A pair of snapshots from the event show the couple saying "I do" in a waterfront setting, a group of their loved ones joining hands behind them.

"Over the weekend a small but [mighty] fortress of friends and family held hands in a circle around us as we turned the page into a new chapter of life as husband and wife," Cooke wrote in the caption of her post. She went on to thank all the people and organizations that made the event possible, including Bald Mountain Camp Resort, where the festivities took place; photographer Brendan Coughlin; luxury wedding planning service Nineth + Everett and more.

"I'm so humbled by the talents, gifts, time, attention and energy that every last person so readily and [selflessly] gave to us, wanting nothing in return except for our happiness," Cooke concluded. "Thank you. We love you all so much."

Cooke's new husband also shared a post to celebrate the wedding, offering a more succinct caption: "Mr + Mrs. Johnson." A lengthy series of images show some of the couple's favorite moments from their wedding ceremony, including shots of the couple watching fireworks, sharing a dance and boarding a small airplane.

Cooke and Johnson got engaged in December, and when she shared the news with her followers, the Runaway June singer admitted that Johnson did such a good job of keeping his proposal a surprise that she didn't even have time to get a manicure in order to show off her new ring. "By the look of my nails, he surprised me," she joked.