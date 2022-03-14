Sam Elliott Has Harsh Words for ‘Yellowstone’

Sam Elliott had previously hinted that he eyes Yellowstone suspiciously, but during a new interview, the 1883 actor flat-out admits he doesn't care for it.

Elliott also reveals he's not a fan of one of the all-time great Western actors.

The issue, Elliott tells Marc Maron on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, is that Yellowstone is too much like a soap opera. Specifically, it's too much like one dominant '80s soap opera.

"I’m not a Yellowstone fan. I don’t watch Yellowstone," Elliott says at the end of the interview. "I love Costner, there’s a lot of good people on the cast, a few of them I’ve worked with before — nothing against any of them — but it’s just too much like f---ing Dallas or something for me.”

Dallas — starring Larry Hagman, Patrick Duffy, Charlene Tilton and more — was a CBS mainstay for over a decade, and Elliott is hardly the first person to compare Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone to this series.

While the modern-day show is set on a working cattle ranch in Montana, it relies heavily on the kind of interpersonal drama and violence that marked the older show. To end Season 3, Dallas left fans with a "Who shot J.R.?" mystery. Season 3 of Yellowstone left fans with a "Who shot J.D.?" mystery.

Elliott's interview with Maron was released on Feb. 28, but the two men refer to events in 1883 as if their conversation happened many weeks earlier. This isn't the first time that the veteran actor has been less than deferential to his boss's first successful show. During a press tour prior to the start of 1883, he told Taste of Country and select media he wasn't a fan of the comparisons between his show and the modern-day Western drama. He praised Sheridan as a director and an advocate for horses, but added:

"Yellowstone is all over (1883), we're tainted by Yellowstone, which on some level I can't stand. Because I think 1883 stands alone and will. Once it comes out, people are gonna say, 'Oh, yeah. The only connection there is that it got John Dutton to Montana.'"

Later episodes of the 10-part series tie the two programs a little closer than that, but we won't reveal spoilers here. The video below is packed with them, however:

More recently, Elliott appeared on the Official Yellowstone Podcast and revealed that he was offered a role on Yellowstone but turned it down. Those conversations led to him being cast as Shea Brennan, however.

The Marc Maron interview is also making headlines for Elliott's remarks about the 2021 film The Power of the Dog. The Oscar-nominated film was shot in Australia and features scenes with shirtless cowboys in chaps, something Elliott doesn't care for. The film's director Jane Campion said Elliott "hit the trifecta of misogyny and xenophobia and homophobia" with his remarks.

She also reminded Elliott that he's an actor, not a cowboy. "I consider myself a creator, and I think he sees me as a woman or something lesser first," Campion said, "and I don't appreciate that."

Another fanbase that may not be happy with Elliott? John Wayne fans. During the final, eventful minutes of the interview, he says that he's not a huge fan of the late Western legend.

Instead, "Gary Cooper was my guy," Elliott adds.

