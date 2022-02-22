Sam Hunt's wife Hannah Lee Fowler filed for divorce last Friday (Feb. 18), and then she changed her mind.

Hours after filing for divorce in Tennessee, Hunt's wife pulled back that decision, and petitioned that the suit be "voluntarily nonsuited without prejudice."

People first shared the latest news on the saga: The 33-year-old Fowler had accused her husband of nearly five years of cheating on her. TMZ reported that Hannah Lee wrote that Hunt is allegedly "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct" and "guilt of adultery."

She also revealed she is pregnant in the divorce filing. Baby Hunt is due in May and is the couple's first child. She had asked for primary custody and alimony in the filing.

Hunt and Fowler were married in 2017, in Hunt's hometown of Cedartown, Ga. They'd been dating on and off for several years, with the ups and downs often inspiring new country songs for Hunt. "Drinkin' Too Much" from his Southside album is an apology letter for a number of alleged indiscretions. It was released in January 2017, just three months before they married.

Since then, the pace at which the singer has released new music has slowed, as he chose to dedicate more time to his wife. Southside was his first album in six years, and a tour was to follow, but the COVID-19 pandemic scotched that plan. "23" is his latest single, peaking inside the Top 10. It's the first song from his next project, but no details have been shared about that.

