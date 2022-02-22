Cheyenne Police Identify Suspect in Shots Fired Incident

Police say they have identified a man who allegedly fired at a vehicle in south Cheyenne Sunday night.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident occurred around 10 p.m. at the intersection of W. 5th Street and Central Avenue.

"It is alleged that a verbal altercation between two male subjects occurred at a local bar, with both leaving the location without incident," said Farkas.

"Later that evening, one of the subjects was traveling in a vehicle on Capitol Avenue and encountered the other male subject walking in the middle of the road," she added. "As the vehicle approached, the male pedestrian reportedly pointed a firearm in the direction of the vehicle and fired three shots."

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the shooting, and investigating officers were able to identify the suspect.

Farkas says an affidavit of probable cause has been forwarded to the Laramie County District Attorney's Office supporting charges of reckless endangerment.

"If a warrant is issued, the suspect could then be taken into custody," she said. "(We are not identifying him) at this time since charges are still pending."

