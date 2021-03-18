Saturday’s the 1st Day of Spring, or 6th of ‘The Snow Gone Yet?’

Saturday, March 20th marks the first day of Spring in 2021 but in southeast Wyoming, we could care less. Why can't it be like, "Everything Melts Day"? Just last weekend, we got covered with over 30 inches of snow and even as much as some of it melts little by little, it'll be a while before it's gone. Oh, and there's more on the way.

According to the National Weather Service, the latest forecast says that there's chances of snow Sunday (3/21), Monday (3/22), and Tuesday (3/23). While 'chances' of snow isn't exactly saying a lot for what it might be, and maybe it's nothing, but you have to wonder after last weekend, can we get a break?

I know, it's Wyoming weather, and it's more or less unpredictable. We knew there was all sorts of snow coming last week and that it would be bad, but it seems that we also underestimated the magnitude of the impact that it might have throughout local communities given how many people were snowed in. Throughout the week, it has been slowly melting but it also seems never ending with the massive amounts that still remain.

However, there is some good news in the forecast for tomorrow (March 19th) and Saturday (March 20th). That being the forecasted high temperatures are 46 and 54, respectively. Perhaps that can put a relatively decent dent in the snow piles and eliminate the sporadic slick spots on roads and streets.

Let's also give a shoutout to the numerous workers and departments that have been working around the clock to try to help and improve the conditions in and around southeast Wyoming. It's been a rough week for them too, but they're doing their best at all hours of the day to help do their part in clearing the roads. Not only that, but if you've gone out of your way to help someone get their vehicle unstuck at some time during all this, or given someone a ride to get somewhere safe and out of the weather, you're well deserving of a shoutout too. But that's just the way in Wyoming it seems, which is pretty awesome!

While Saturday may be the first day of Spring, which also brings later hours of day time, bluer skies, and at some point, more activities to do outdoors, it feels pretty far from Spring for pretty much anyone in southeast Wyoming. So until that time when it does feel like Spring, it's okay for all of us to celebrate our very own new season called, 'The snow gone yet?"