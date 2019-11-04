Shania Twain’s ‘Come on Over': All the Songs, Ranked

Shania Twain is, undeniably, one of the most popular (and best-selling) country musicians of all time. The crown jewel in the Canadian-born singer's catalog, however, remains 1997's Come on Over.

Released on Nov. 4 of that year, Come on Over is Twain's third studio album. It was certified double platinum a little over one month after its release, in late December of 1997. Since then, the record has been certified double diamond in the U.S.

Among Come on Over's accolades are records for the best-selling country album of the 1990s, the best-selling country album of all time, the best-selling studio album by a female artist, of any genre, of all time. It held the record for most weeks at the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart (50) until 2019, when Luke Combs tied that record; it stayed on the Billboard 200 Top 20 for 112 weeks and in that chart's Top 40 for 127 weeks.

Twain released 12 (!) singles from Come on Over, including the album's title track. She co-wrote all 16 songs on the record with her then-husband, Robert John "Mutt" Lange, who also produced the project. Three of the songs from the album shot straight to No. 1, including "You're Still the One," which was certified double platinum, for sales of 2 million copies.

Just how do the songs on this legendary album stack up against each other? Read on for The Boot's ranking of the 16 tracks on Come on Over: