Shenandoah have revealed the dates for their rescheduled Every Road Tour. The veteran country act will kick off a long string of socially distanced live shows beginning Feb. 19 in Texas.

Singer and frontman Marty Raybon and co-founding member Mike McGuire lead Shenandoah. The Every Road tour will find the group performing classic hits including “Church on Cumberland Road,” “Sunday in the South” and “Two Dozen Roses," interspersed with songs from their most recent album, Every Road. Released in 2020, Every Road marked Shenandoah's first album of new songs in 26 years, featuring guest appearances from Zac Brown Band, Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, Lady A, Brad Paisley and Carly Pearce.

“It has been way too long. It’s been a ‘hard day’s night’ to quote the Beatles, but it’s time to get on the bus, run the highway and listen to the crowd," Raybon says in a press release. "Excitement is not a big enough word for the way the Shenandoah camp feels. We’re ready to get back to the Big E – entertainment. Y’all come out and capture some of this cooped up energy/"

Tickets and more information regarding Shenandoah's Every Road Tour are available at the group's official website. Additional dates are to be announced.

Shenandoah's 2021 Every Road Tour Dates:

Feb. 19 — Houston, Texas @ Arena Theatre

Feb. 20 — Ft. Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's

March 5 — Corpus Christi, Texas @ Private Event

March 21 — Vero Beach, Fla.@ Firefighters Indian River

March 27 — Loretto, Tenn. @The Stone Theater at Keestone Resort

April 2 — Granger, Texas @ Cotton Country Club

April 3 — Gail, Texas @ Coyote Country Store

April 24 — Ardmore, Ala. @ Private Event

May 1 — Dunlap, Tenn. @ ValleyFest Park

May 15 — Sevierville, Tenn @ Bloomin' BBQ & Bluegrass Festival

May 22 — Liberty, N.C. @ Liberty Showcase Theatre

May 29 — Stateline, Nev. @ Harrah's Lake Tahoe

May 30 — Corning, Calif. @ Rolling Hills Casino

June 5 — Greensburg, Ky. @ Green River Live

June 18 — Melvin, Ill. @ Ford County Fairgrounds

June 19 — Winsted, Minn. @ Winstock Country Music Festival

June 26 — Waco, Texas @ Cattle Baron's Ball

July 2 — Hays, Kan. @ Wild West Festival

July 4 — Albuquerque, N.M.@ Freedom Celebration

July 9 — Huntley, Mont. @ Huntley Homestead

July 15 — Tuscumbia, Ala. @ Gardiner Farms

July 17 — Eau Claire, Wis. @ Country Jam USA

July 22 — Warren, Minn. @ Marshall County Fair Campground

July 29 — Cottageville, W.Va. @ Jackson County Junior Fair

July 30 — Pigeon Forge, Tenn. @ Country Tonite Theatre

July 31 — Woodland, Ala. @ Warren Sewell Field

Aug. 5 — Elma, Wash.@ Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds

Aug. 7 — Prineville, Ore. @ Crook County Fairgrounds

Aug. 17 — Lewisburg, W.Va. @ State Fair of West Virginia

Aug. 26 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 27 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 28 — Fulton, Mo. @ Callaway 200 Bicentennial Bash

Sept. 24 — Norman, Okla. @ Showplace Theatre at Riverwind Casino

Sept. 28 — Georgetown, Ohio @ Brown County Fair

Oct. 15 — Prescott, Ariz. @ Watson Lake Park

Oct. 16 — Heber City, Utah @ Heber Valley Fest

Oct. 23 — Bryan, Texas @ Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo

Oct. 30 — George West, Texas @ Live Oak County Fair Grounds & Coliseum