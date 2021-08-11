The Kingston Trio is Coming to Cheyenne on October 3rd

The timeless music of The Kingston Trio is making its way to the Cheyenne Civic Center on Sunday, October 3rd. The iconic folk group brings their 'Keep the Music Playing' tour to the capital city to play some of their most loved classics.

The Kingston Trio is celebrating nearly 65 years of playing music with their tour. Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton, and Don Marovich. Marvin is the adopted son of Nick Reynolds, a founding member of the band, who also made an impression on Marvin as his musical mentor. Tim formerly recorded with Reynolds and Don Marovich toured with the Trio. The folk music act earned notoriety in both pop culture and music lore throughout their career. They'll bring such hits to the stage as 'Where Have All the Flowers Gone' and 'Tom Dooley'.

Several recording artists have cited The Kingston Trio as musical influences, such as the legendary Bob Dylan, Crosby, Stills, & Nash, The Eagles, as well as more contemporary fan-favorite and award winning artists such as Mumford & Sons and The Avett Brothers. Comedy legend and banjo player Steve Martin also cited The Kingston Trio as a musical influence on his career.

The Kingston Trio's 'Tom Dooley' won the first Grammy ever in the Country & Western category in 1959. They have also recorded 19 albums that have cracked the Billboard's Top 100. Of those albums, 14 reached the Top 10. The band still ranks in several of the all-time lists on Billboard's charts, which include most weeks charting an album, most number 1 albums, most weeks with a number 1 album, most consecutive number 1 albums, and most Top 10 albums. That's a pretty impressive resume by The Kingston Trio.

The show starts at 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 3rd at the Cheyenne Civic Center. Tickets are on sale now at CheyenneEvents.org.

