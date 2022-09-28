It's that time of the year, we've made it to fall, ya'll. Sorry, I swear that's the only one I'll use in this. Promise.

We all know that corn mazes are far and few between in the Cowboy State, due to the, well, lack of corn. I mean, we're not show-offs like Nebraska and form everything around it like that kid on TikTok. But, it's still fun to find a corn maze and work your way through it. It's just unfortunate that we have to hit the road and find one.

Well, if you're ready to pack the family in the car and find a corn maze to have that special fall time activity, I can help you with where you can actually find a corn maze. I tried to find some that were relatively close to Cheyenne, so let's start packing that cider.

Not the Addams Family from TV, this Adams Family is from Scotsbluff, and they're located about an hour and a half from Cheyenne. You'll take I-80, so I think you can beat that time. Check out all they have to offer here.

If you would rather head south, Bartels Pumpkin Patch is right in that direction, it's also closer in Fort Collins. You can find them here.

Get our free mobile app

Another Fort Collins corn maze where you can buy yourself a farm fresh pumpkin. They also have a nighttime corn maze for those that love a spooky good time. You can find out more information here.

Not only does Hankins Farms have a pumpkin patch, but they also have a corn maze. It's well worth the trip an hour south to Johnstown. You can find their info here.

This sounds like the fall place to end all fall places, not only do they have your pumpkin patch and corn maze, but they also have a BEER GARDEN. And when the sun goes down, you can go to their spooky Scream Acres! Find more info here.

Holy Cow! This Home Outside Of Laramie Has A Private Beach