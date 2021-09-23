NWS Cheyenne: Warm & Dry Through Tuesday, Then Chance of Rain

Folks in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will want to get out and enjoy the nice weather over the next few days, as the remainder of the week looks to be warm and dry with highs in the mid-70s to upper 80s.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statements early Thursday morning:

23/245AM: Greetings! Expect warm and dry conditions through the remainder of the week as high pressure remains in control of the weather. Could see the return of mid to upper 80 temperatures over the Nebraska Panhandle to the east slopes of the Laramie Range. Mid 70s for highs west are expected. The Climate Prediction Center has some good news for us though! Their 6-10 Day forecast calls for Above Normal Temperatures continuing, with Above Normal Precipitation through 2 October. Looking at increasing chances for rain next week after Tuesday, as a low pressure center to our southwest meanders around the Rockies. Looking at pretty good rain chances for the latter half of next week. Stay tuned to later updates as this pattern change takes place.

23/445AM: Greetings! Here's your forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle through the weekend, into the start of next work week. Warm and dry weather expected with breezy winds over the weekend. Will likely see Fire Weather Watches and Red Flag Warnings upcoming with these dry breezy conditions. We see no chances for any rainfall at least into Tuesday, before the weather pattern begins to change. Be safe!

