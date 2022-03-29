Sonic the Hedgehog Will Get His Own Cinematic Universe

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe, DC Extended Universe, and Star Wars universe have all proven, the best way to keep a franchise alive is by fleshing out supporting characters in their own movies and TV shows. Sonic the Hedgehog is the next franchise to extend into a cinematic universe, which will include the introduction of new characters.

According to producer Toby Aschner via the official release of the film’s production notes, plans for an enlarged scope of Sonic movies have already begun. “We’re creating a Sonic cinematic universe, so we knew we were going to add characters, like Tails and Knuckles; new to the films but beloved by gamers all over the world,” the notes read (via VGC).

Last February, Paramount Pictures and Sega announced that a third Sonic the Hedgehog movie was on the way, along with a live-action TV series for Paramount+. The show will see Idris Elba returning as the voice of Knuckles the Echidna.

Here is the official synopsis for Sonic the Hedgehog 2:

The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 arrives in theaters on April 8.