Large Hail Possible, Small Chance Of Tornado In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe storms that may include strong winds and large hail are possible today in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle.

The agency also says that while tornadoes aren't likely today, the possibility cannot absolutely be ruled out.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Thunderstorms are expected to develop across southeast Wyoming early this afternoon. These thunderstorms will push eastward into western Nebraska with a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible. There is a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms east of the I-25 corridor with some thunderstorms containing large hail and strong, gusty winds through this evening. While the threat is very low, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out during thunderstorm activity.