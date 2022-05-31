Now that we have surpassed Memorial Day Weekend, we have reached the unofficial start of summer. Bring on the summer festivals and all the outdoor concerts we can handle! With that idea in mind, obviously southeast Wyoming has at least one western festival that people are most certainly counting down the days to. But on a short list from at least one publication, Wyoming has not just one, but two of 'Summer's Best Wild West Festivals'.

The popular publication 'Thrillist' recently published 11 of Summer's Best Wild West Festivals and southeast Wyoming feels pretty lucky that we get to experience a couple of these every year.

As you can rightfully assume, Cheyenne Frontier Days is most certainly one of these. Here is what they had to say about CFD, which takes place between July 22nd and July 31st:

Three states have declared rodeo as their official sport, but only Cheyenne can claim the "World's Largest Outdoor Rodeo and Western Celebration." Granted, they dubbed the honor themselves, but the evidence is strong. Running since 1897, the nine-day Frontier Days festival spans bareback riding, barrel racing, bull riding, roping, and a tournament-style rodeo with a big-time $1 million purse. Roam the grounds of a Western heritage fair complete with merchants, a carnival midway, a chuckwagon, and military demonstrations. There’s also a special area showcasing Native American culture, an integral part of the festival since its second year. When the sun goes down the stars come out, with performances by Brooks & Dunn, Jelly Roll & Nelly, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and, sure, Kid Rock, plus throwback theatrical presentations, a fashion show, and a downtown Cheyenne parade. Who doesn’t love a parade?

They were pretty spot on with the description.

But of those Summer's Best Wild West Festivals, Wyoming wasn't done. And not just Wyoming, but southeast Wyoming. Perhaps maybe because this other one doesn't quite get the hype that Cheyenne Frontier Days gets every year, and for that, it's quite underrated, but it certainly received some recognition on this list. Before we even get to CFD this year, Laramie Jubilee Days is July 2nd through July 10th. Here's what Thrillist had to say about the Laramie festival being put on the short list:

Not too many states throw themselves their very own birthday party, and even fewer can say they’ve been doing so since 1940. Laramie Jubilee Days began when local cowboys decided to have a simple horse race in celebration of Wyoming’s statehood on July 10. Now it’s up to a week of parties throughout the college town, honoring their history as a Western railroad and ranching hub. As for events, expect a week of professional rodeo and bull riding, plus a carnival, parade, dances, musical acts, and a jalapeño-eating contest.

No other state earned two spots on the short list of Summer's Best Wild West Festivals. And what's even that much better is that we get them both in southeast Wyoming! It looks like the Cowboy State is doing it right this summer and every summer! Get out and enjoy it, Wyoming!

