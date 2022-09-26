Spooky Events To Begin This Week In Cheyenne

Fall made its way to Cheyenne last week, by way of the calendar, and cooler temps floated through the area. That means that we are shifting gears to spooky season. While we're still in the tail end of September, grab your hats because spooky season tends to blow by faster than the Wyoming winds that will pick up around the state as fall fully enters.

While we enjoy drinking pumpkin spiced whatever, cider, and bowls of chili, we have some spooky fun making its way to Cheyenne.

Nightmare On 17th Street

Nightmare On 17th Street starts Friday, September 30th. This is a really fun event and the Knights Of Pythias puts this event on to raise money for local charities. Tickets are 15 bucks at the door, but this weekend only, if you come in costume, you can get in for just 10 bucks. They're also bringing back "blackout night" for Halloween night.

Not a fan of haunted houses? No worries.

This... is so much fun. Do you like haunted and spooky history and lore? This is going to be your jam. Starting Friday, you can hop on a trolley and tour Cheyenne, and learn all of our haunted history. Tickets for a ride are just 15 bucks and you can purchase them here.

The best part of both of these events? They are just blocks away from each other, so you can plan a spooky Friday or Saturday night and double dip and help support multiple organizations in Cheyenne.

Win-Win.

