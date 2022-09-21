As an advocate for spooky season, I'm here to tell you that Cheyenne residents are ready for it. How do I know? We waited too long to buy the decorations that we wanted from stores in Cheyenne. THEY'RE GONE. Well, not all of them. There are still plenty of items that you can get, BUT, all the really cool items that my wife and I had our eyes on, have vanished from Cheyenne shelves.

We have a spooky village that we add to each year, a couple of weeks ago, we went to several stores across Cheyenne, looking for ideas for what we wanted. Well, we should have bought them when we saw them because they are gone now.

I'm not sure if you're aware, but stores like Big Lots, Michaels and Menards are gold mines for spooky village pieces. We found several potential spooky village additions to our collection, but as of Monday, what we wanted had disappeared. And not just a couple of options, ALL OF THEM.

For reference, this is our spooky village if you have no idea what I'm talking about.

Mat Murdock TSM

After going to a couple of places for new spooky decorations and not having what we wanted, we decided that this year, we would just get a spooky blanket from Spirit Halloween. They had a nice fleece blanket with Ghost Face from Scream that said, Scary Movie And Chill. We walked into the Halloween store, found the wall of fleece blankets, and to our genuine surprise, the Scary Movie And Chill blanket was gone!

They don't even have it on their website, so that must have been a hot seller for 2022!

So, what am I getting at with this long, slight rant about Halloween decorations? If you're looking to get anything for Halloween, I'd suggest doing it sooner rather than later. Otherwise you're going to have to make your kid a homemade Spider-Man costume.

