Yellowstone has become a television phenomenon over the course of three seasons on the Paramount Network, and outside of its gritty, intense drama, one of the biggest draws of the show is the amazing scenery of the Dutton Ranch.

The real-life ranch is located in a remote part of rural Montana, and fans of the show can actually rent a cabin and stay there, complete with tours of the ranch and the set of Yellowstone.

Yellowstone follows the story of the Dutton clan, headed up by iron-willed patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). The Duttons own the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S., and much of the show's drama stems from their conflict with the various entities that border their land — as well as law enforcement, since the Duttons' single-minded quest to maintain control of their land at all cost often drives them into questionable ethical and legal situations.

The shots of the ranch that appear in every episode of Yellowstone are filmed on location at Chief Joseph's Ranch in Darby, Mont., and during the parts of the year that filming is not taking place, fans can rent two cabins that have both appeared as part of the show. Pictures at the ranch's website show the inside of the cabin that belonged to oldest son Lee Dutton on Yellowstone. That character died in Season 1, and John Dutton moved into the cabin at one point later in the run of the show.

Lee Dutton's cabin features a master bedroom with a king-sized bed, a full bathroom, a living room, kitchen and screened-in porch. The upstairs features two queen beds and a full bathroom, and there's also a loft with two twin beds. There's also a Weber grill with propane provided, and the cabin is outfitted with DirecTV and wifi access, as well as laundry facilities. The unit rents for $1200 per night for four guests, and it can sleep up to eight people, with a $50 charge for each additional guest.

The cabin that serves as ranch foreman Rip's house on the show is also available to rent, although there are no photos yet. That cabin can also sleep eight, featuring three queen beds and two twin beds, as well as two full bathrooms, a kitchen, living room and two porches. It boasts the same amenities as the other cabin but rents for a slightly higher rate of $1500 per night for four guests.

The stunning 120-acre property in the Bitterroot Valley in Montana also includes the main house that serves as the Duttons' home on Yellowstone. The 5,160-square-foot log mansion features a soaring great room with an oversized fireplace, and it's also got multiple bedrooms, but the main residence is not for rent. Every cabin rental includes tours of the entire ranch property and the sets on which the show is filmed.

Booking information is available on the Chief Joseph Ranch website. Scroll through the picture below to see inside the ranch on Yellowstone and the cabins that are for rent there.