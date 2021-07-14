LOOK: Wyoming Cowboys football players in the NFL then and now

LARAMIE -- Did you know there are 14 former Wyoming players on active NFL rosters?

The veteran of that group, Tashaun Gipson, is entering year 10 in the league after being passed over in the 2012 draft. The free safety has played for the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and is going into his second season with the Chicago Bears. He has 25 career interceptions.

Craig Bohl may not have recruited all of them himself, but 12 of these guys played under Wyoming's current head coach, including Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who finished second in the league's MVP voting a season ago.

How does the Cowboys' 14 NFL players stack up with the rest of the Mountain West?

* Air Force - 4

* Boise State - 19

* Colorado State - 10

* Fresno State - 13

* Hawaii - 8

* Nevada - 3

* New Mexico - 4

* San Diego State - 15

* San Jose State - 6

* UNLV - 4

* Utah State - 13

Not too shabby, huh?