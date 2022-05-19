Wyoming can get some pretty wild weather. From our May blizzards to the occasional tornado, our skies have ample activity for storm chasing enthusiasts. If you've ever wanted to try your hand at scanning the skies like Bill Harding from Twister, the National Weather Service has an opportunity for you this weekend.

On Saturday, May 21st, expert meteorologists from NWS Cheyenne are presenting 100% free training on spotting storms. The training provides information to help you become a storm spotting machine. Now, I'm not saying you'll catch a glimpse of a massive twister every weekend, but you will learn the skills to identify oncoming storms.

Storm Spotter Training 101

The NWS training will cover topics to prepare attendees for Wyoming's storms. Topics include how the extreme weather of Wyoming forms, identifying storm features, and how to report the storms to the weather center. You'll also learn about safety tips in extreme weather.

Bear in mind that this training is designed to help amateurs and storm enthusiasts learn to safely spot weather. The National Weather Service is not suiting you up to hunt twisters or go diving into a blizzard - but this is a pretty neat way to explore Wyoming's unique weather and get some great tips on storm safety in the process.

Storm Spotter Registration and Event Details

The National Weather Service is hosting the event in conjuncture with the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The event will be at the Laramie Readiness Center, a.k.a. the New National Guard Armory on Highway 130 just past Welsh Lane and one mile before the Laramie Airport.

Where: Laramie Readiness Center (3894 WY-130, Laramie, WY 82070)

When: May 21 at 1:00 p.m.

May 21 at 1:00 p.m. Cost: FREE

FREE Additional Information: You can find out more about registering for the training by clicking here.