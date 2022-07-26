Want to See the Fair Food on the Menu at Cheyenne Frontier Days?

One of the best things about any fair or festival is, of course, the food! Regardless of what festival it is, we always call it 'fair food' since a fair is pretty much the only place where you will find the eclectic food on the menu. While we always hear about the unique foods that are being served at Cheyenne Frontier Days and may see stock photos of what the menu items is, what do they look like up close when they're actually served?

Luckily, one person on TikTok decided to make a video of several of the dishes that Cheyenne Frontier Days has to prepare. You hear about it all the time, but now you can actually see what it looks like when someone has it served to them. The TikTok user @ashleymarieblog posted a video that will have your mouth watering at the sight of some of these well known fair foods at CFD:

You have to love the assorted variety she picked out to try. Although I find it tough to believe that she, or anyone, could completely eat all of the foods in the video. There was Minneapple Pie, Chicken & Steak Kabobs, Fried Chicken Donut Sandwich, Funnel Cake, Kettle Corn, Fruity Pebbles Po' Boy, Fried Oreos, and even an Ice Cold Beer. I mean, the do serve beer, so you have to have that included.

So now you know what those menu items actually look like up close when served. There is plenty more on the CFD's menu from various vendors, but I don't think anyone is going to complain after trying one of those Chicken & Steak Kabobs. Enjoy the food at CFD, Wyoming!

