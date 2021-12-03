59 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Among LCSD1 Students, Staff

Laramie County School District 1 on Friday reported that 51 students and eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks.

"These individuals were at the following locations -- Alta Vista Elementary, Anderson Elementary, Arp Elementary, Bain Elementary, Buffalo Ridge Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Cole Elementary, Davis Elementary, Dildine Elementary, East High, Fairview/Lebhart Elementary, Freedom Elementary, Goins Elementary, Hebard Elementary, Henderson Elementary, Hobbs Elementary, Jessup Elementary, Johnson Junior High, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, Rossman Elementary, Saddle Ridge Elementary, South High, Sunrise Elementary and the Transportation Department," Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo said in a news release.

Crespo says those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding the next steps.

Laramie County has seen 351 lab-confirmed cases in the past 14 days, and as of Friday, had 175 lab-confirmed active cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

