Stuff the Bus Takes Place This Weekend!
The Laramie Salvation Army will be having its annual Stuff the Bus event this year!
Get our free mobile app
Walmart shoppers can drop off requested items at The Salvation Army contactless collection bins at the front of the store from August 6-8.
For a full list of supplies, please visit the Laramie Salvation Army's Facebook page.
Below is an interview with Sasha Schlump about this upcoming event:
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.