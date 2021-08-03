Laramie Salvation Army Hosts ‘Stuff the Bus’ Back to School Event

It is that time of year again. Time to start talking about 'back to school'. And every year, it's always important to help make sure that kids have the supplies they need for the school year. The Laramie Salvation Army is doing their part by hosting a 'Stuff the Bus' back to school event to benefit Albany County School District #1 as school supplies will be collected this weekend.

According to their Facebook page, the Laramie Salvation Army will be collecting donated school supplies that can dropped off at donation boxes in from of Walmart near the shopping carts. This is happening Friday, August 6th thru Sunday, August 8th.

Donated school supplies can also be dropped off at the main Albany Country School District Administration Office at 1948 Grand Avenue.

Laramie Salvation Army has also created a registry so that you can purchase school supplies to donate. You can find those at the link provided here.

As listed on the Laramie Salvation Army County Facebook page, the 'Wish List' of items needed for students this year is as follows:

Pencils (#2 and mechanical)

Dry Erase Markers

Kleenex

Pencil Boxes

Glue and/or Glue Sticks

3-Ring Binder with Pockets

Highlighters

Sharpies

Notebook Paper

Rulers

Pencil Sharpeners

Markers

Crayons

Colored Pencils

Spiral Notebooks

Pocket Folders

Scissors

Erasers

Water Bottles

Sticky Notes

It's always important for kids to start out the school year with the school supplies they need and you can help out this weekend by donating any of the items listed above. Thanks to the Laramie Salvation Army by helping kids get the supplies they need to go back to school!

