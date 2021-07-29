Where to Donate School Supplies to Help LCSD1 Students in Need

School will be back in session before you know it and Operation Back to School is working to ensure students in need start the new school year prepared and ready to learn.

Laramie County School District 1 spokeswoman Creighton Grove says the program is seeking basic school supplies, including backpacks, rulers, scissors, colored pencils, broad line washable markers (10 count) and 3x3 Post-it Notes.

"The program coordinators works with social workers in the district to ensure students are given the tools to be successful in school," said Grove. "Typically, it costs $50 to outfit a student with basic school supplies."

Grove says donations can be dropped off at Needs Inc. at 900 Central Avenue between Aug. 2 and Aug. 12, and at the Airman and Family Readiness Center at F.E. Warren Air Force Base between Aug. 2 and Aug. 13.

