Cheyenne Helped ‘Stuff the Sleigh’ As They Donated Toys and Cash

It was a great weekend for the 'Stuff the Sleigh' event with Toys For Tots as they were at Menards in Cheyenne on both Friday and Saturday (November 19th and 20th). A group of Veterans volunteered to help collect donations to help out the less fortunate in and around Laramie County. And as is typical for the Cheyenne community, they responded in kind.

It was great to see so many people just passing by wanting to donate, whether it was a brand new toy or cash donation, people coming in and out of Menards were stopping by the 'Stuff the Sleigh' setup to ask what they could do to help the cause. Not only that, but if you got to hang out with the awesome Veterans who volunteered their time for the event, you were definitely entertained with some of the best stories you will ever hear.

Here's a glimpse of what went on at the 'Stuff the Sleigh' event:

Stuff the Sleigh with Toys For Tots

As you can see, there were plenty of great people from in and around the Cheyenne community that came and helped out to donate toys and/or cash for the less fortunate for this holiday season. The final toy count for after the weekend, which includes toys, books, games, puzzles, stuffed toys and stocking stuffers was 909. The total amount of money raised over the two days was approximately $1200!

Thanks so much to the Cheyenne community for coming out and doing your part for the less fortunate this holiday season!

