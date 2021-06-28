Toys for Tots Campaign Is Back At Jubilee Day Parade

The Albany County Toys for Tots campaign has returned for 2021, and what better way to participate than by going to a parade.

Anyone who is interested in participating in this campaign is asked to bring unwrapped toys to this year's Jubilee Day Parade on July 10 at 9:30. Toys for Tots will be showcasing their float this year, in which they will be greeting the public and collecting the toys.

Anyone who may be interested in volunteering in this effort can call Tonia Ridge, the Albany County Coordinator, at 307-214-2155.