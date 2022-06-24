Summer Rolls On! Here’s What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend

This week felt like it buzzed by. I'm ok with that. We have a lot to do this weekend. It's going to be another one for the books with live music and festivals happening all weekend. Shout out to the City of Cheyenne for setting a lot of this stuff up. Are you not entertained! Sorry, I'll settle down. Let's take a look at what we have going on this weekend.

Fridays On The Plaza

Dragondeer is going to be out on the plaza tonight, there will also be food trucks, beer tents to support the Depot, and more.

Live Music Black Tooth Brewing

Check out some live music at Black Tooth from 6 PM to 9 PM with Jeff Stephenson. Enjoy a nice craft beer and some tunes.

Live Music At The Office Bar & Grill

Brett Hendrix will be performing in the Executive Lounge from 7 PM to 9 PM. Enjoy live music, cocktails and some great food.

Superday

This is something a lot of people really look forward to. Take the whole family out, enjoy live music and family activities.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony At The Lincoln

This is another one of those homerun shows that The Lincoln has set up a BONAFIDE Grammy-winning group, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Fundraiser At Blue Raven Brewery

If you've not checked out Cheyenne's newest brewery, you can do that AND help out some homeless pets in Cheyenne. It's a win-win, beer and dogs. Blue Raven will donate .50 cents from each beer served.

Accomplice Beer Company's 6th Anniversary

Come celebrate Accomplice Beer Company's 6th anniversary. They'll have live music from Galactic Lemonz and a new anniversary beer.

Beach Please Adult Night

Do you love Beach Please? Their drinks are fruity and fun. Well, you can enjoy an adult version of that with Adult Night Saturday.

Wow! This Wyoming Ranch Is Going For $35 Million!