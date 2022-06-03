Summertime In Cheyenne. Here’s What’s Happening This Weekend

Hey, will you look at that! It's going to be warm this weekend! We'll just ignore the chances of rain and storms. At least it's a great time to take advantage of the open container ordinance while dodging rain clouds. That's a pretty fun game. But, seriously, this is going to be a fun weekend. And it's all going to be kicked off by Fridays on the Plaza. So, let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.

Fridays On The Plaza

First and foremost, we'll start the weekend party down at the Downtown Depot Plaza for Fridays on the Plaza. Jalan Crossland is the headliner tonight. There will be food trucks, and, oh yeah, BEER.

Capital City Whiskey Tasting

Well, this seems like a great Friday night event to attend. Not only are you getting to sample whiskey, but you're also helping out Magic City.

Live Music At Black Tooth Brewery

Black Tooth does a great job lining up local and regional artists every Friday. It's the perfect happy hour combination, of craft beer and live music. Drew Allen will take the stage from 6 PM to 9 PM.

Them Dirty Roses At The Outlaw Saloon

This is a pretty big show that's quietly coming through Cheyenne. Them Dirty Roses will have you up and moving if you go check them out tonight at the Outlaw Saloon. I'm not saying it's a guarantee, but, it's going to be a great show.

Live Music At The Office Bar & Grill

Head back to the Executive Lounge, maybe order some dinner, have a nice cocktail, and enjoy some live music. With it being June, we have a full new list of musicians kicking off Fridays at the Office.

Walk MS Cheyenne

This is a great event for a great cause. Kicking off at 9:30 tomorrow morning at the Downtown Depot.

ForMak 5k

This will kick off tomorrow morning at Lions Park with a 5k, food trucks, a raffle/auction, and more.

Cornhole Tournament And Block Party for Black Dog Animal Rescue

This is going to be a fun event tomorrow to benefit Black Dog Animal Rescue. Head over to Civic Commons Park. They'll not only have the cornhole tournament but food trucks and BEER.



Cheyenne Cruise Night

It's another Saturday Night and the cruisers will be out. This week, they're helping out Meals On Wheels!



