Suspects In Wyoming School Vandalism Sought By Police

Police in Rock Springs are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in a recent school vandalism case.

According to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page, the three people shown in the above photo--believed to be male juveniles--are believed to have broken into the old Lincoln School at 915 Edgar Street on the afternoon of March 13. According to the post:

''The three juvenile male suspects broke a window to enter the building. While in the building they lit several small fires then extinguished them with fire extinguishers. The vandals continued through the building causing other damage including spray painting several areas."

Anyone with information on the suspects is being asked to call Officer Anson at [307] 352-1575 or to message the RSPD Facebook page. Tipsters may remain anonymous.